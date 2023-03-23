MSCHF New “BWD” Sneaker Silhouette Can Be Worn Backwards

Oh y’all thought MSCHF’s Big Red “Astro Boy” Boots was ridiculous? Wait to you see what they got coming down the pike next.
Hypebeast is reporting that after revealing their latest sneaker, the Super Normal 2 “Mint Green” (not bad), MSCHF is focusing on their wildest creation to date, the “BWD” silhouette which seems like the footwear of someone who got stuck between two different dimensions or something. Boasting two entrances per foot, the strange design is sure to be an attention grabber though we’re not sure it’ll be a hit amongst customers who take their fashion style seriously.
The two-way silhouette is likely the first of its kind, boasting dual foot entrances allowing for multiple styling options. In addition, standard toe boxes — usually concealed and ventilated — are completely unlatched, while customary compartments are also left open for a mule-like design.
The rest of the sneaker remains simple, featuring white leather uppers (or whatever is left of them) with pierced medial decor and striped ankle graphics. Reminiscent of ’90s skate shoes, it dons a chunky outline complemented by red suede heel counters with MSCHF’s triple exclamation point motif and arrows that might signal correct wearability. Finally, cautionary branding continues across the pair, stacked atop angular speckled midsoles and ribbed gum bottoms.
Yeah, we good on these. Let thy sneaker bots eateth on this particular sneaker drop.
No word on how much these mutt puppies will be going for but they’re slated to drop exclusively via the MSCHF app on April 11th.
Will you be trying to copp a pair? We know we won’t. Let us know in the comments section below.
