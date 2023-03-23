Amazon Studio Teams With Jason Markk For “Fresh Air” Multi-City Consumer Experience

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ben Affleck and Amazon Studios highly-anciticpated film, Air is a few weeks from hitting theaters across the board and to hype up the film’s release, Amazon will be embarking on a multi-city consumer experience to both promote the film and help people have a good time.

Variety is reporting that the studio will be teaming up with sneaker culture icon, Jason Markk to host said multi-city consumer tour promptly named “Fresh Air” which aims to bring sneakerheads together and celebrate the culture that’s been basically ruined by resellers, backdooring employees, and sneakerbots (yes, we salty over here). With the help of guerrilla teams, the “Fresh Air” teams are set to turn big time cities like New York, LA and Chicago into sneakerhead havens where we get to express our love of the sneaker culture while getting some sneaker products at the same time.

Free to the public, the “Fresh Air” activation allows attendees to celebrate self-expression through fashion as they share their sneaker stories while getting a complimentary shoe cleaning, with premium care products from Jason Markk and staff on site to offer advice on keeping their shoes in pristine condition. In addition to their freshly cleaned kicks, attendees will also walk away with an “Air” and Jason Markk sneaker duster bag.

If Amazon really loved us sneakerheads they’d give us chances to get out hands on some Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,”‘s. Lord knows Jeff Bezos can afford to lace the entire sneaker community with a pair from city to city. Just sayin.’

Still this is a pretty cool initiative as we’re sure sneakerheads will be putting their best laced foot forward when the “Fresh Air” team hits their hood in the coming weeks. Heck, they’ll even be posting up at Jason Markk’s flagship store in L.A. Should be interesting to see how this sneaker community promo tour plays out.

Are you looking forward to the “Fresh Air” team hitting your city? Will you be catching Air when it premiers on April 5th? Let us know in the comment section below.