Crazy: Cee-Lo Green Falls Off A Horse At Shawty Lo Tribute Event

How the mighty have fallen. While trying to make a grand appearance on a horse Cee-Lo Green took a bit of a tumble.
As spotted on Page Six the founding member of Goodie MoB was apparently doing the most at a recent tribute for Shawty Lo. On Wednesday, March 22 an event was hosted for the fallen rapper in tribute of what would have been his 47th birthday. For some reason the Gnarls Barkley singer felt compelled to arrive on a Spanish purebred; while wearing his signature sunglasses and a gold rope chain. Even though his entrance immediately turned heads at the private gala, he soon had a tough time maintaining his balance on the animal. It wasn’t too long before the horse started to feel nervous, for reasons unknown, and promptly bucked him off.
Surprisingly Cee-Lo Green took the fall very gracefully and playfully argued that it was Shawty Lo’s doing from up above. Naturally the clip quickly went viral online prompting the Dungeon Family member to respond to the jokes and memes. “about the other night… I felt like it could be fun and funny to make a grand entrance on this beautiful animal for a very special occasion in our city of #atlanta ,a birthday party/ celebration of life for our deceased beloved, Shawty Lo” he wrote on an Instagram post. “I’ll chalk it up as another day at the office being…..me 😬. Thank you to all of the fans and supporters for your love and concern. Long live LO”.
You can see Cee-Lo Green hit the floor below.
