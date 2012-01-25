CLOSE
50 Cent Launches Street King Clothing Line [PHOTOS]

50 Cent seems to making another run in the fashion game after the previous success of his G-Unit brand and sneaker deals with Reebok.

Fif hit up Twitter announcing that he’ll be starting a Street King clothing line, in conjunction with the energy drink he launched last year.

After the jump, peep a few more pictures of the line as well as The Money Team  jackets.

Could you see yourself rockin’ these???? 

