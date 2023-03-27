March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Final Four Is Set

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Final Four field for the Men’s NCAA basketball tournament was set over the weekend with three schools making it to the hallowed quartet for the first time in over 50 years. One of the teams celebrated its first entry into the Final Four, and everything will kick off this coming weekend.

March Madness for both the men’s and women’s teams is an unpredictable affair every year and this tourney was no different. The Elite Eight field was one for the books as not one No. 1 seed advanced that far in 2023 in the men’s division. In fact, brackets were busted on day one of the tournament but few could’ve predicted the outcome of the field like this.

The University of Connecticut Huskies are in line to win their fifth national championship since 1999. The Florida Atlantic University Owls never had a tournament win ahead of landing in the Final Four over the weekend.

The University of Miami Hurricanes is priming itself to win its first national championship along with celebrating its first Final Four appearance and is the current ACC champion. The San Diego State Aztecs are also in a position to win their first chip.

Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will battle it out on Saturday, April 1 at 6:09 PM EST. The Huskies and the Hurricanes will play at 8:49 PM EST.

Check out the NCAA coverage of the Final Four field here.

Photo: Getty