New Jersey Jive: Teenage Carjackers Arrested After Learning They Couldn’t Drive Stick Shift

This new generation of criminals might not be the brightest. Some teenage carjackers found out that knowing how to drive cars is a vital part of their illegal profession.

According to 10 WBNS, two teenage boys at a Maryland gas-station were arrested after attempting to carjack a person only to find out that they couldn’t make the quick getaway they planned due to the car having a manual transmission. This is what happens when heads play too much Mario Kart and think you just have to get in a car and hit the gas pedal.

