Peep The New Trailer To DC’s Latino Superhero Movie ‘Blue Beetle’

While we await word from James Gunn on who’ll be taking on the mantle of Superman in his rebooted DC Universe, he’ll slowly fill out the superhero roster that’ll be accompanying the Man of Steel in future DC adventures and it looks like Blue Beetle will be quite the interesting (and funny) character.

DC recently released the first trailer for the Blue Beetle film that no one asked for and had little to no hype since it was announced, and actually generated interest in the process as it looks pretty damn entertaining. The internet was abuzz with talk of the Blue Beetle trailer (mostly due to George Lopez calling Batman a “fascist”) as fans were singing the praises of a DC film featuring a Latino cast in a superhero film that actually looks promising.

Starring Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes a.k.a the Blue Beetle, the trailer shows us just how a Latino kid from the barrio ended up becoming the newest superhero in the DC Universe. After going for a job interview at a fancy company (with the embarrassing support of his family who cheer him on as he enters the building), Jaime is handed a food container that so happens to house an alien scarab which ultimately ends up attaching itself to Jaime’s person and turning him into it’s host. Luckily for Jaime the alien “parasite” isn’t a malicious one and actually grants him some next level super powers as it can transform into anything he can think of.

With the support of his family (George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Belissa Escobedo), Jamie a.k.a. the Blue Beetle has to figure out how to maneuver his newfound life before going toe-to-toe with Carapax the Indestructible Man (Raoul Trujillo).

Filled with comedic anecdotes and pretty impressive CGI (Marvel’s CGI fell way the f*ck off lately), the trailer to Blue Beetle has us lowkey ready to spend some money on a new DC film franchise. That’s something people haven’t said in years.

Check out the trailer for Blue Beetle below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come August 18 in the comments section.