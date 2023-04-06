Stüssy Is Launching A Gang Starr Inspired Capsule Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of Hip-Hop’s most iconic duos is about to celebrated in fashion form. Stüssy is launching a Gang Starr inspired collection.

As spotted on Hype Beast the producer and DJ will be gracing an upcoming series of wearables curated by Stüssy in honor of the culture’s 50th anniversary. This week the brand took to social media to make the reveal. “Stüssy has collaborated with the legendary Brooklyn-bred duo Gangstarr. DJ Premier and Guru together released seven full-length LPs that cleverly combined New York Jazz and hip hop. The collaborative t-shirt features lyrics from “Take It Personal” and from “Daily Operation” which was released in 1992,” said Stussy of their drop.

Based on the teaser shared it seems the forthcoming drop will also include pieces with some iconic photography of the dynamic duo during their early emerging years. The Stüssy X Gangstarr collection will be available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations, and stussy.com on Friday, April 7th at 10AM.

Guru aka Keith Elam of Gang Starr [Editor’s Note: It’s Gang Starr, two words.—ab] passed away in 2010. The duo dropped several classic albums including Daily Operation (1992) and Hard to Earn (1994).

Photo: Christopher Currence/Stussy