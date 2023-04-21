HHW Gaming: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Star Lovell Adams-Gray Talks His Love For Gaming & Has An Idea For A ‘Power’ Video Game

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Lovell Adams-Gray is a man of many talents. One of those talents is acting, and he is currently killing it as Dru Tejada on the Starz hit series Power Book II: Ghost. But when he’s not in front of the camera and making sure the Tejada family’s name is good in the streets, you can probably find him in front of his television, putting in hours gaming.

Yup, that’s right, Lovell Adams-Gray is a G A M E R. If you have the honor of getting his PSN ID, you will constantly see him putting in that work to get platinum trophies for games like FromSoftware’s soulslike titles like Dark Souls II, Elden Ring, or handing out Ls in Mortal Kombat 11.

Hip-Hop Wired caught up with Adams-Gray, not to talk about his acting and, of course, the excellent job he is doing on Power Book II: Ghost. You can head here to read all about that. Instead, we wanted to talk about his other passion, gaming.

We spoke with the actor about when he discovered that video games were his jam, how he has time to pick up the sticks with his busy work schedule, what video game he would like to see get the Hollywood treatment, and if he believes Power would make a great video game.

Peep the interview below.

Hip-Hop Wired: Many people don’t know this is about you, but you are a gamer. I’ve seen you online at some obscene times of the night. I was like, “This guy doesn’t get no rest. Wow, man, this guy really gets it in.” But I understand the game you’re playing requires a lot of time, so I know. When did video games become your jam? When did they become your thing? Like, “I know, this is my shit.”

Lovell Adams-Gray: My parents bought me a Sega Genesis when I was a kid, and I never had a memory card for the longest time I never had a memory card. I couldn’t save anything. So I would have to beat games while I’m playing them, or that’s it. So when I got… I think one of the first games I remember getting was Tarzan, Disney’s Tarzan from back in the day.

And I played the PS1 version, and that game was so fun, and it was like the movie, you know what I mean? It was so fun, and it was so amazing. But I could never get past the third level because I would either die or have to do something else, and then I couldn’t save it because I didn’t have a memory card. So it was just that. So as I got older, I subconsciously was like, “I’m going to be able to buy my own games and play them as long as I want and make sure I can save them.”

And it makes you just get all those things I never really had. But my dad always says, “Do what you have to do so you can do what you want to do.” And that was something that took forever to sink in. All I want to do is go to my friend’s house, play games, go to my cousin’s house, and play. I play Mortal Kombat with my cousins all the time. It was just something that I’ve always had in me, my grandmother she’s Maltese, and she had an Atari, so I was going to her house. I’d just be in the basement playing Atari and playing these old games. You know the Donkey Kong game where you’re just throwing a barrel at Mario?