3 Men Who Murdered XXXTentacion Get Life In Prison

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

XXXTentacion appeared to be turning a corner in his musical and personal life when he was senselessly murdered by a trio of men in South Florida after a 2018 robbery attempt. The men were convicted of the murder in court on Thursday (April 6) with the three receiving sentences of life in prison.

NBC Miami was among several outlets reporting on the XXXTentacion murder trial where Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome stood trial in a Broward County courthouse. According to the outlet, prosecutors did not seek the death penalty and Judge Michael Usan delivered a message to the men for carrying out the heinous crime.

“You’ll spend every hour and week and year in your cell. And one day you have passed on, and on that day you would’ve served your sentence,” Usan said.

The outlet also mentioned that the manager for XXXTentacion, Solomon Sobande, delivered a statement on behalf of the rapper’s family.

“This is a loss we will never truly recover from,” Sobande said. “We will never get to see Jahseh [Onfroy] live to his full potential, we will never get to watch him grow old, we will never get to watch him be a father.”

XXXTentacion’s grand aunt, Melody Jones, said she hoped that the men would receive the death penalty.

XXXTentacion was 20 at the time of his death.

—

Photo: Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty