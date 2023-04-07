HHW Gaming: EA Unveils New ‘EA Sports FC’ Logo After 30-Year Partnership With FIFA Comes To An End

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

All good things eventually come to an end. When it comes time for EA to roll out its annual soccer video game, it will have a new name.

After 30 years, EA Sports, the video game studio, has moved on from FIFA and unveiled its soccer video game franchise’s new name, EA Sports FC.

The new black and white logo is simple with an EA Sports bubble next to FC, which is in the shape of a triangle, a symbol synonymous with the sport of soccer as it is the makeup of the formations on the soccer pitch and the pixels that make the game come to life.

The new logo is a product of EA and FIFA failing to reach a new licensing agreement to extend their 30-year partnership. As a result, EA will no longer use the FIFA branding in its video games.

The iconic video game studio has been using the FIFA branding since the release of the inaugural FIFA video game for the Sega Mega Drive and Genesis console in 1993.

When Will The New Logo Officially Debut?

In a press release, EA says the rebrand is “a new Football Club for the future of football we want to build together.”

“From passing techniques to set plays, the [triangle] shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA Sports football experiences for decades,” EA wrote. “From the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, as well as the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above every athlete in every match.”

The new branding will debut this weekend during matches from the biggest soccer leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, German Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the Women’s Super League, and the National Women’s Soccer League.

We hope this rebrand does not affect the quality of the games. EA’s soccer video games are a model of consistency.

—

Photo: EA / EA Sports FC