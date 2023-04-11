Young M.A Back With New Music & Doc After “Small Setback” Caused By “Wrong Decisions”

For the last couple of years, Brooklyn rapper Young M.A has kept her fans concerned about her physical and mental well-being. In 2021, she announced that she had checked herself into rehab to get help for her substance abuse and addiction.
Then, last month, she had to reassure fans that “good” after explaining that she was dealing with numerous medical scares, which is why she was looking not so healthy at the barber shop in a viral video shared by her and her barber.
On Sunday, the “OOOUUU” rapper returned to Instagram to say that while she’s made plenty of “wrong decisions in her life,” she’s “very much sober” now and ready to get back to work.
“I know I been low-key,” Young M.A, whose real name is Katorah Kasanova Marrero, said. “Long story short, basically, it’s a small setback. Unfortunately, I made a lot of wrong decisions in my life. You know, it’s starting to catch up with [me]. So, I just want y’all to know, besides all that I’m actually doing much better. I’ve been getting well. I’ve been very much sober. I don’t want to go specifically into details. Because I really want to bring y’all on my journey.”
“I’m dropping some new music of course,” she continued. “I’ma also have a documentary with my story. I’ma keep y’all in tune, catch y’all back up. Because I know y’all been wondering. Y’all know I’m mysterious. I keep my personal problems to myself. But now it’s time to expand that and express that to y’all. It’s gon’ be one of those M.A summers. I promise you.”
Hopefully, the “Hello Baby” emcee continues to heal and stay on top of her sobriety and her general health. Good luck, Young M.A We’re rooting for you!
