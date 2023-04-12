‘Jet’ Magazine Makes Its Print Return With Pinky Cole As The Cover Star

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The vaunted Jet magazine is back in action on newsstands, and the cover star for its return is the vegan cuisine entrepreneur Pinky Cole.

The shuttering of the iconic magazine in 2014 with its final printed issue was a blow to many after being an integral part of the culture for 63 years, being first published by John H. Johnson. But it has returned in print form, with the Slutty Vegan founder and CEO, Pinky Cole, gracing its cover.

“I am so thrilled to be featured on the cover of Jet!” said Cole in a press statement. “Ever since I was a little girl, I grew up reading every inch of every issue that I could get my hands on. Now here I am on the cover and as their iconic ‘Beauty of the Week.’ This moment is so personal and special to me because in many ways, Jet helped shape who I wanted to become and who I am now.”

Cole has been lauded for her role in popularizing plant-based meals in the community, establishing her Slutty Vegan movement in 2018 with the opening of the first of her chain restaurants featuring vegan burgers and other comfort food. In the story accompanying the cover, Cole talks about her affect on the culture and the journey towards the building of her now $100 million dollar empire with chain locations in Alabama and New York in addition to Georgia. She also talks about her Pinky Cole Foundation, which is empowering people of color to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams.

The president of Jet, Daylon A. Goff, spoke about how the issue and collaboration with Cole stemmed from their first encounter at a concert. “I mentioned that I’m a fan of her movement, and she mentioned that she’s always dreamed of being in Jet,” he said in a press release. “We haven’t printed an issue in several years but we just saw Pinky and everything that she stands for as an opportunity to do something special. We’re really proud of this collector’s legacy issue and can’t wait for people to get their hands on it.”

Currently owned and operated by the Bridgeman family, the publication’s legacy is one that Goff deeply appreciates along with other readers. “Jet is like family, and people tell me frequently that they miss Jet coming to their house every week,” he said. The new issue is available from multiple retailers including Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS as well as from Slutty Vegan’s website.