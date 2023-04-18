Take It Higher: Check Out Our 2023 420 Gift Guide

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The official-unofficial holiday of all things cannabis, 420, is upon us and for those of us who partake, we could definitely use a helping hand in learning about all the various options. As you prepare to attend all of the 420 celebrations that are bound to ensue, don’t go empty-handed and check out our new gift guide.

Before we get into the guide, the History Channel can help shed light on how 420 came to be.

From the History Channel:

But in reality, it can all be traced back to a group of five California teens who used to hang out by a wall outside their San Rafael school—a meeting spot that inspired their nickname, “the Waldos.”

In the fall of 1971, the Waldos learned of a Coast Guard member who had planted a cannabis plant and could no longer tend to the crop. Provided with a treasure map (some say by the plant’s owner himself) supposedly leading to the abandoned product, the group would meet at the Louis Pasteur statue outside their high school at least once a week conduct a search. Their meeting time? 4:20 p.m, after practice (they were all athletes). The Waldos would pile into a car, smoke some pot and scour the nearby Point Reyes Forest for the elusive, free herb.

The rest of the story goes that the Waldos had close ties to the legendary Rock group, The Grateful Dead, and the phrase spread by way of their close brushes with musicians backstage. Annually, parties and “smoke-outs” take place on the day and on through the weekend with concerts and festivals also taking place in conjunction with the day.

Now, time for that guide! Scroll for more.

Blazy Susan

Blazy Susan out of Denver, Colo. specializes in an array of accessories for cannabis users, including rolling trays, colorful cones, and much more.

Learn more about Blazy Susan here.

VIBES

VIBES is a line from the mind of Berner, one of the top moguls in the cannabis space. The line offers a range of rolling papers for those who are trying to, ahem, catch a vibe. They also have a clothing line adorned with that vintage VIBES look.

VIBES also linked with New York eateries Scarr’s Pizza and Smashed to not only get off some specialty food items but also a limited edition box complete will all kinds of VIBES goodies. Learn more here.

Learn more about VIBES here.

Stone Road

Stone Road approaches cannabis with the deft hand of a curator of fine art. All of the brand’s packaging is eye-catching, and there is real care put into how the product is presented. Folks in Michigan are lucky to have access to this brand and the reach is limited at the moment.

Learn more about Stone Road here.

LENUE

LENUE covers all the bases with flower, pre-rolls, and edible forms of its finely grown cannabis. It isn’t widely available yet but hopefully, that will change.

Learn more about LENUE here.

Susan’s Own

Susan’s Own is the calmer sister to Blazy Susan, and their CBD oils, balms, and gummies deliver full spectrum goodness to the soul.

Learn more about Susan’s Own here.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero has it all from Delta-9, Delta-8, HHC, CBD, and more in a variety of forms.

Learn more about Hometown Hero here.

Higher Standards

Higher Standards is New York’s premiere cannabis boutique, featuring clothing, accessories, and other chief items.

Learn more about Higher Standards here.

Utillian 5 V3 Wax Pen

Wax is one of the popular concentrates in the cannabis world and the Utillian 5 V3 Wax Pen can help deliver the hit.

Learn more about the Utillian 5 V3 Wax Pen here.

Highsman

Highsman is the brainchild of former NFL great Ricky Williams, who famously declared his love of cannabis loud and proud. The brand offers an exclusive line of strains and a merch line that matches the cool aura of Williams.

Learn more about Highsman here.

Tonic CBD

We’ve tried out Tonic CBD products before, namely the brand’s Zone pen. Definitely recommend this one.

Learn more about Tonic here.

Tsumo Snacks

Tsumo Snacks is an award-winning snack company that specializes in salty and savory crunchy chips with an extra boost of cannabis. Snoop Dogg also gets down with the brand, so you know it’s official.

Learn more about Tsumo Snacks here.

ZEUS Arc GTS Hub

ZEUS helped revolutionize the dry herb vaporizer game with their excellent Arc S device and now has upped the ante with the snazzy ZEUS GTS Hub.

Learn more about ZEUS ARC GTS Hub here.

Photo: Getty