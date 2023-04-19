Subscribe
News

A Supreme x Coogi Collaboration Is Rumored To Be In The Works

Living better now, Coogi sweater now.

Published on April 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
American skateboarding shop and clothing brand Supreme logo...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

It seems that two of the most beloved fashion brands might be partnering up. Supreme and Coogi are rumored to be collaborating on a forthcoming drop.

As spotted on Hype Beast the speculation is swirling around the streetwear community that the culture might be in store for a co-branded effort from the New York City headquartered company and the Australian fashion house. Earlier this week Supreme insider @dropsgg reported that the two brands are currently working on a capsule collection.

Supreme x Coogi is set to release a collaboration together in the coming weeks! Who’s hyped?” the caption read. The accompanying visual is the iconic picture of The Notorious B.I.G. from a Vibe Magazine shoot of him wearing their signature jacquard sweater while counting money. While neither brand has yet to confirm or deny the rumor the mere thought of a collaboration has already got the internets talking. “coogi print box logos would b insane” one commenter posted. While another user responded “I been waiting for this all my life”.

Coogi was founded in 1969 in Toorak, Australia. Hip-Hop culture adopted the kaleidoscopic-patterned sweaters back in the mid 1990’s. Today the original knitwear pieces are highly coveted on the resale market; fetching upwards to $5,000.00 for never-worn pieces. Most recently Coogi has collaborated with Burton Snowboards, Rag & Bone, Android Homme, and Puma.

Photo: SOPA Images

RELATED TAGS

capsule collection fashion streetwear Supreme

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
13 itemsCelebrities Visit People Now - February 5, 2020

Love Is Blind S4 Reunion Show Sparks Fans To Issue Petition For New Hosts

04.19.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close