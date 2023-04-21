Suge Knight Says Death Row Series Will Show How Violent The Workplace Was

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Not too long ago Suge Knight revealed that he was in the process of developing a series based on his life and now he’s saying that it will in fact depict just how violent his days at Death Row Records were.

TMZ is reporting that not only will the series feature just how wild the environment was at Death Row when Suge, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg were establishing themselves in the rap game, but Suge plans on providing voiceover work for the series even though he’s locked up behind bars.

Season 1 will dive headfirst into Pac’s stint at Death Row until his death; season 2 will focus on Biggie‘s presence in the Death Row/Bad Boy beef; season 3 will be about Suge’s friendship turned rivalry with Diddy; seasons 4 and 5 will tackle Dre and Snoop respectively.

Death Row’s reputation as a hostile work environment has been discussed for years and Suge, being the big boss that he is, couldn’t deny his office had its fair share of physical dustups.