Post Malone Celebrates RIAA Diamond Status With New Album

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Post Malone achieves a high status with the Recording Industry Association of America and is toasting the feat with a new album containing his greatest hits.

On Thursday (April 20th), three songs from the artist – “I Fall Apart,” “Better Now” and “Circles” – all were certified by the Recording Industry Association of America to have crossed the diamond threshold in certified units sold, which is ten million. Universal Music Group announced the achievement on Twitter along with the cover for a new album from Post Malone entitled The Diamond Collection, which will be released from Republic Records on Friday (April 21st).

The new album will contain nine diamond-certified hits from the rapper and singer, along with a new track, “Chemical”. The song, the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, was recently projected to debut on the United Kingdom hit charts just shy of its top ten. For the Utah-based artist, the new song marks a change in his process.

“Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything,” he said to Billboard. “I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

He previewed the song to his followers on Instagram before its release.

Malone’s feat broke the previous record of six songs having attained a diamond status, which was previously held by Bruno Mars. The artist also has tied for the highest certified single of all time, with his hit “Sunflower” with Swae Lee for the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack. That song would go on to become seventeen-times platinum per RIAA records.

The status is a hard one to obtain, having been first created in 1997 with “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle In The Wind 1997″ by Elton John.

—

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty