RIAA Drops 2020 Mid-Year’s Best Gold & Platinum Report, Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Is Top Digital Single

In the era of music streaming, few Hip-Hop stars have occupied the top spots in the manner that Drake and Future appear to do so at will. RIAA recently released its 2020 mid-year report and shared that the pair’s “Life Is Good” collaboration is the top digital single of the year thus far.

Via an infographic, the Recording Industry Association of America laid out the songs and albums that moved the needle from the top of the year to the midpoint we’re under now.

For the past six months, Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake has gone five times platinum, thus it was crowned as the Top Digital Song for 2020. Other notable Hip-Hop top sellers include Lil Baby’s My Turn, now certified platinum, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, also certified platinum, with Future’s High Off Life and Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By both certified gold.

On the singles front, Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove,” “Lil Nas X & Cardi B’s “Rodeo,” Megan The Stallion’s “Savage,” Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Gooba,” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” are among 11 listed singles for the year that all went platinum.

Photo: Getty