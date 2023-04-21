Sheek Louch ft. Cory Gunz “Consecutively,” Fuego Base, Benny The Butcher & OT The Real “The Warehouse” & More | Daily Visuals 4.21.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While we’ve gotten used to seeing Jadakiss and Styles P drop records with other rappers, Sheek Louch mainly goes about his business on the dolo tip whenever he’s not killing records with his L-O-X brethren, but today he changes his tune for his latest offering.

Linking up with fellow New Yorker, Cory Gunz for the visuals to “Consecutively,” Sheek Louch and CG politic in a checkerboard patterned room with their peoples while they spit their bars and remind everyone what gritty New York Hip-Hop sound like when you let some OG’s rock it.

Speaking of gritty Hip-Hop, Fuego Base, Benny The Butcher and OT The Real bring that same exact vibe in their clip to “The Warehouse” where the three rappers occupy a parking lot in the dead of night with their exotic automobiles and put on their own car show that was exclusive to their own peoples. Nice cars, forreal forreal.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 22Gz, DAX, and more.

SHEEK LOUCH FT. CORY GUNZ – “CONSECUTIVELY”

FUEGO BASE, BENNY THE BUTCHER & OT THE REAL – “THE WAREHOUSE”

22GZ – “BANDIT”

DAX – “TO BE A MAN”

FAT TREL – “ART”

NLE CHOPPA – “LOCK IN”

SKOOLY – “08 WAYNE”

PEEZY, KASH DOLL – “FW THAT”

VEDO – “YOU & ME”