Beanie Sigel Airs Out Jay-Z & Releases Diss Track

The Broad Street Bully Beanie Sigel has taken the gloves off and has fired some shots at his Big Homie Jay-Z.

Obviously pissed after being removed from Jay-Z’s concert in Philly at the request of Hova by the police and The Feds, Beans goes in on Hova on the scathing track “Average Cat.” Beans spits bars like:

“The rapper Sean called the police on my because I was front row at the Blueprint 3/ Shyte I just wanted to see him MC and reminiscence on when we was the ROC/ But he called on the C-O-Ps/ Not only that, he bought in the F.E.D.s/ So that’s telling me F-You Sieg/ So F- You Too and F-Bleek 3.”

In the midst of airing out Jay-Z’s long “rumored” betrayal of friends and shady ways, Beans also goes into a Tupac “Hit ‘Em Up” like tirade on a calmer level as he speaks on the reasoning for the song. He says,

“See I think I held my tongue long enough about this whole Roc-A-Fella situation. I was the realest thing that happened to the Roc. The ROC was just a rock. I brought the fellas to Roc-A-Fella Records, Hot 97…State Property, ya’ll remember that. I brought the street cred to that. That thing’s etched in stone. I fought all those battles. Me. That’s who. Jadakiss, Nas, Dipset…anybody you would have told me to go after. Matter of fact, you didn’t even have to tell me. I front lined for that Roc. For that diamond that people was throwing up, I would have took a bullet for Roc at that time.”

Further highlighting Jay-Z’s sleazy ways which include not visiting him or sending him a kite while he was in prison, Sigel added,

“This ain’t about a dollar or me hating on you cuz or anything because I never asked you for a dollar… I went to the office and asked you to let me off Roc-a-Fella and off that situation because somebody, no name no blame, wanted me and they wanted to give me some real money. And you bounced that tennis ball around your office for an hour and went back and forth with me and told me you ain’t want to let me go. You remember that don’t you. You even asked me did I want some money and I told you I don’t want your money. But you was in a position to let me get my own money and you couldn’t do that. “

Despite the backstabbing which has come to shroud Jay-Z’s character from former peers and business partners, Sigel still shows his loyalty to his former general and declares that:

“This ain’t the green light for everybody to start making Jay-Z diss records. I still got love for the ni**a. This just me taking my brother out in the yard for 5 minutes because I got a knot in my chest that needs to get unloosened. When you got love for a motherfu&%er it just don’t go away that easy. See many people gone walk in and out your life dog but only real friends leave footprints on your heart dog but I think yours fading in the sand. The richest man ain’t the one with his first dollar dog… he’s the one who still got his first friend. Roc-A-Fella for life ni**a.”

Beanie Sigel also checked in with Philly radio host Charlamagne Tha God and further stated that this “wasn’t a diss record.” Telling true stories, he also discussed Jay not paying his artist when they went out on tour and making the Young Gunz split $1,200 a show and telling them that they should be happy because it was a good look.

Damn Jigga, you gotta feed your troops. This isn’t even a thing of supporting leeches but taking care of your troops and doing what’s right. Check out the rest of the interview below and listen to the track.

Beanie Sigel – “The Average Cat (Jay-Z Diss)”

Beanie Sigel – Average Cat(2)

