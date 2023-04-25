Kanye’s Ex-Wife Recruits Ice Spice To Be Part Of New SKIMS Campaign

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice is really coming up in the world.

After dropping off a new hit single with Nicki Minaj in “Princess Diana,” The Bronx rapper is now the new spokesperson for Kim Kardashian’s highly popular SKIMS women’s wear and is part of the new campaign alongside Nessa Barrett, PinkPantheress, and RAYE. That’s quite the impressive team. Kim Kardashian is more than happy to welcome the women into her SKIMS fold and in a press release explained why the aforementioned women were chosen to be a part of her growing family.

“I’m excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Creative Director of SKIMS in a statement. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

Spice for her part is just as excited to be a part of Kim’s team and in the same press release expressed her excitement for the opportunity and love for the SKIMS attire.

“SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” said Ice Spice in a statement. “I’m happy to be a part of the latest campaign.”

The new SKIMS shape wear collection is set to hit the digital shelves this April 27th and will feature everyday sculpting bralettes, thongs, bodysuits, and more for the curvy women of the world. Check out pics of the collection and let us know if you’ll be checking for any of these pieces when they release later this week in the comments section below.