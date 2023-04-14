Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Connect For “Princess Diana” Remix, Twitter Loves The Collab

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice already has a number of TikTok-ready hits that landed her on the charts and she’s still cooking up more joints for the masses in her still-growing career. After getting a strong salute from Nicki Minaj, the hit-making Queens native hopped on the remix for Ice Spice’s buzzing “Princess Diana” track, and the fans are loving the collaboration.

The original “Princess Diana” appears on Ice Spice’s Like…? EP and features the Bronx star talking heavy as she’s known to do over bouncy, club-ready production. Many may try to front, but Nicki Minaj is back in top form using all of her vocal dexterity to full effect on the remix, even dropping her voice to lower registers and adopting Spice’s Drill flow.

We’re not exactly sure of the timeline but Minaj showed her support of Spice by retweeting the “In Ha Mood” star’s cover shoot for Dazed magazine, writing in the caption, “Gag. The People’s PRINCESS [crown emoji]. catch it!!!” which Spice retweeted writing back, “ya heard da QUEEN [crown emoji] [red heart emoji].”

Fans speculated that a collaboration would be in development and those wishes were answered with the drop of the remix on Friday (April 14).

Below, we’ve captured reactions to the “Princess Diana” remix and listed them out below.

Photo: Getty/@starthestar