Michael Keaton’s Batman Steals The Show In Latest Trailer To ‘The Flash’

It’s been years since there’s been any kind of anticipation for a DC film like there is for Warner Bros. upcoming blockbuster, The Flash. And judging from its latest trailer, it seems like that anticipation is very well warranted (even with Ezra Miller’s controversial actions).

We already know the basics: The Flash goes back in time to stop the death of his mother and in the process interrupts the natural events that led to meta humans who protect the earth such as Superman, Aquaman and Cyborg. Now that he’s left the world vulnerable to the arrival of the villainous Kryptonian, General Zod, the Flash (Ezra Miller) must figure out how he can stop the all-powerful alien in a world without the Man of Steel.

Luckily for him, he finds some help in the form of himself from the past, a new super ally in Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and of course, the triple-OG Batman (Michael Keaton). All these decades later and Michael Keaton is still making a solid case to be considered thee best Batman actor of all time. Who knew?

In the latest trailer, we find The Flash teaming up with the aforementioned superheroes to take down General Zod and his mercenaries along with our first look at Supergirl going toe-to-toe with the Kryptonian general. That scene along with seeing Batman take flight and use his cape to defy the law of gravity, is enough to have us opening our wallets and waiting for tickets to go on sale already.

Check out the latest trailer to The Flash below, and let us know if you’re just as hype as we are for June 15 to get here in the comments section below.