Jay-Z Addresses Beanie Sigel Diss

Beanie Sigel had the Hip-Hop world going nuts after he went at his former boss Jay-Z on the track “I Ain’t Ya Average Cat” this week. As previously reported, Beans had issues with Hov allegedly having him escorted from the building by the FEDS while he was performing in Philly and addressed a few issues including Jigga not feeding his Roc-A-Fella soldiers and making sure they were financially comfortable after years of riding for The Big Homie.

Well now, Mr. Shawn Carter has responded. At a Canadian press conference promoting his Blueprint III tour, he spoke with larueduhiphop.com and addressed the issue of non-payment head on.

“Well, Beanie Sigel at the time, and you can look it up if you like, just to be honest was driving two Bentleys. I don’t know how, it’s impossible to drive two cars at one time…With his momma in the sticks and selling 800,000 records, I don’t know what more you can do for somebody at that point. What people chose to do when they obtain that type of success… at some point you have to look in the mirror and look at yourself. Beanie Sigel had a record deal, a record label and a clothing line and never went platinum, ever. I don’t know in the history of rap has anyone done so much with so little. So I don’t even know what more you can do for a person at that point. A record deal, that’s normal. A record label and a clothing line…If that’s not pushing a person, Shiiit!!!

Despite the comment, Hov still has yet to address some of Sigel’s real issues and rightful gripes. I hope the new members of the Roc like Wale, J. Cole and Rihanna are listening before they become the next State Property and Amil.

Check the video of the press conference below:

