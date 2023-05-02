James Gunn Says Black ‘Superman’ Film Might Still Happen, But Won’t Be Part of Main DCU

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now it’s been rumored that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were on the verge of bringing about the first Black Superman to the silver screen, But apparently Black Supes will have no place in James Gunn main DC Universe.

According to The Verge, the new head honcho of the DC film universe told i09 that “if” Abrams and Coates Black Superman film is ever made (no guarantee it will be), it will be taking place in an Elseworld of the DC multiverse as does Todd Philips The Joker and Matt Reeves The Batman. This isn’t too surprising as Gunn himself is set to write and direct Superman: Legacy, which will of course be the Man of Steel of the main DC Universe he’s going to be establishing going forward.

Reports the Verge: