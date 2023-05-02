Subscribe
News

CNN Rolls Out MAGA Carpet For Swindler-In-Chief Donald Trump Town Hall

This comes after the network recently fired one of Trump's harshest critics.

Published on May 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Press Conference At Mar-a-Lago After Being Arraigned In New York

Donald Trump will not go away quietly in the night, especially if major news networks continue to give him a platform to tout his MAGA philosophies at will. The former Swindler-In-Chief will appear in a town hall hosted by CNN, and the timing looks just a little curious.

As pointed out by the homies Crooks and Liars, CNN announced that the network will open its channels to host the town hall that puts Donald Trump back into the national spotlight. Despite the fact that the business mogul is embroiled in several legal tie-ups, Trump still holds sway over the Republican Party and the rabid MAGA base who want to see him returned to power.

More from CNN:

Related Stories

“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event at St. Anselm College, which will air at 9 p.m. ET on May 10 and will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

This will be Trump’s first appearance on CNN since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is positioning himself to become the Republican Party nominee for the 2024 presidential race and seems to be the frontrunner according to some analysts. If successful, the race could be a repeat of 2020 as President Joe Biden announced plans to run for reelection.

The timing of this town hall might ring curious to some as CNN just fired anchor Don Lemon, a known critic of Donald Trump. Looks a little funny in the light if you ask us.

Photo: Getty

RELATED TAGS

cnn Donald Trump POLITICS

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
12 itemspersephanii

Baes & Baddies: Welcome Back To The Ridiculously Thick Do-It-All Queen Persephanii

05.02.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close