HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up With OPI Channel For Another Polished Controller

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One thing Xbox will give you is a controller with some flavor.

Xbox is again teaming up with iconic nail brand OPI for another bold polish for the controller. Last year the two brands came together for an unlikely partnership in time for the spring. This year, a new color will bring summer vibes.

The latest collaboration inspired the nail brand’s nail polishes with an all-new Sunkissed OPI Special Edition Xbox Controller.

It will feature four “stunning summer shades” inspired by OPI’s new Summer Make the Rules collection that will help you stand out while popping achievements in your favorite video game while gaming on your Xbox Series S | X console.

Per Xbox:

Turn up the heat with the Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition controller and make every day a beach day. Get things started by painting your thumbnails with OPI’s Sanding in Stilettos as a picture-perfect complement to the shimmery, pearlescent melon top case. Or level up your look and match the bold, glossy D-pad with a splash of OPI’s Flex on the Beach. More daring gamers can drop all inhibitions and embrace the controller’s pastel back case, bumpers, and thumbsticks by channeling OPI’s Surf Naked blue. And as a finishing touch, revel in the summertime brightness of the Xbox button and triggers inspired by the all work, all play attitude of OPI’s Summer Monday-Fridays.

Where Can You Buy The New Controller?

The Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition controller will cost $69.99 and is available for pre-order in select Xbox markets worldwide. US gamers can cop the Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition controller exclusively at Target. Pre-orders are currently sold out at the retailer.

So, you’re going to have to try your luck when the controller when it drops on May 9.

Good luck.

—

Photo: Xbox / OPI Channel