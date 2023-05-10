HHW Gaming: Wanna Partake In The ‘Street Fighter 6’ Open Beta? Here’s How

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Street Fighter 6 is almost here, and before the game drops, Capcom is giving everyone a chance to take it for a spin.

There have been several closed betas for Street Fighter 6, leaving fans of the fighting game franchise just itching for a chance to perform some hadoukens and flaming dragon punches.

Well, we are happy to tell you your opportunity has come.

From May 19 to May 21, players can participate in the Street Fighter 6 open beta, which will give them access to the same content in the previously closed beta test that went down in December 2022.

Content available to try out will be Character Creation (Only possible to create once), Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles (Updates daily), Game Center (Updates daily), Challenges (Updates daily), DJ Booth, Photo Spot.

Characters you can choose from will be Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken.

The action will take place on these stages, Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, and Training Room.

Avatar Creation will be available and appear in the Battle Hub when you load up the game for the first time that Capcom notes you will not be able to save, load, or remake in the closed beta.

Other features you can experience are Cross-platform play, Control types (Modern/Classic), Commentary (Play-by-Play Commentators: Vicious/Tasty Steve/Aru/KOSUKE HIRAIWA | Color Commentators: James Chen/Demon Kakka), CFN (Fighters List/Replays/Rankings), Online match Fight Request function, Battle tutorials, Battle settings, Photo mode.

Here’s How You Can Sign Up For The Street Fighter 6 Open Beta

Before hopping into the action, you must meet some preconditions. One, you have to make sure you meet the age requirements for the game based on the rating system used in your region.

Of course, you must have the appropriate system requirements to participate. You must have an account on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Steam.

Finally, you must register for a CAPCOM ID, and after you complete that process, link your accounts from those platforms. You can get your CAPCOM ID by heading here.

Head here to see all system requirements for the Street Fighter 6 open beta.

—

Photo: Capcom / Street Fighter 6