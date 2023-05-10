Interscope Records Is Selling A Limited Edition ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Vinyl For $2.5K

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of Kendrick Lamar’s most revered works is about to get a special release. Interscope Records is selling a limited edition vinyl of To Pimp A Butterfly.

As spotted on Digital Music News, the Compton, California MC’s third studio album is being brought to life like never before. Kendrick Lamar’s record label is releasing the project as a collectible. This week, Interscope unveiled the To Pimp A Butterfly by Lauren Halsey Gallery Vinyl. This version features a 11.5 x 11.5 inch gallery quality giclée printed cover by Lauren Halsey, fixed to a tan custom dyed linen wrapped vinyl jacket.

And to up the ante, the packaging is designed by Gucci and bears the iconic logo from the Italian luxury fashion house. The To Pimp A Butterfly by Lauren Halsey Gallery Vinyl release is limited to only 100 pieces and sells for $2,500 a piece.

This co-branded effort is part of Interscope Records’ ongoing limited-edition vinyl series “Interscope Reimagined” via NTWRK. Both entities will donate all the proceeds to the Iovine and Young Foundation in South Los Angeles, which is founded by record executive Jimmy Lovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that his most recent The Big Steppers Tour is now the highest earning concert series ever headlined by a rapper. The 73 show run sold 929,056 tickets and generated a whopping $110.9 million dollars.

You can shop Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly and more here.