Kendrick Lamar Headlines Lollapalooza 2023

The long-running Lollapalooza music festival announced this year’s lineup with Kendrick Lamar as a top headliner along with Billie Eilish.

The organizers for Lollapalooza announced the lineup for their 2023 festival Tuesday (March 21), which will be held in the historic Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. The Grammy Award-winning artist behind the recent album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers was named as a featured headliner. Other artists who will be headline performers are Billie Eilish (in which it is rumored this could be her only U.S. concert performance this summer), Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together. It’s another major festival for Lamar, who’s slated to be a headliner at this year’s Outside Lands festival as well.

Lollapalooza 2023 will have over 170 artists and bands across its nine stages. They include Pusha T, Fred again, Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tems, the Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives among others.

The three-day festival will take place from August 3 to August 6. A pre-sale of festival tickets coordinated through SMS for fans will begin Thursday (March 23) at 10 a.m. CST for those who sign up at the festival’s website. They’ll have access to the Tier 1 four-day passes priced at $365, along with general admission passes, VIP and Platinum passes. The public will get a chance to purchase the remaining tickets at a later date, along with one-day passes.

Lollapalooza 2023 will also see the continuation of its community initiatives, primarily through the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, which gives $2.2 million to bolster arts programs in the Chicago Public Schools system. Brady, an afternoon host and musical director with local radio station 103.5 Kiss FM, spoke about the glowing reaction the lineup has gotten. “My phone has not stopped. And let’s be honest, music fans can be a little cynical and opinionated. But the reaction I’ve seen all day has been nothing but positivity,” he said.

Sign-ups for the presale and other information can be found on Lollapalooza’s website.