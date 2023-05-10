Doja Cat Says Her Last 2 Albums Were “Cash Grabs” And Y’all “Fell For It”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After years in the game, it seems like Doja Cat fans have been fooled into supporting her career as the “Get Into It” artist says her last two albums were nothing more than “cash grabs.”

Taking to Twitter to surprisingly admit that her heart and soul weren’t in her last two previous projects, Doja Cat revealed that Planet Her and Hot Pink were made simply for the money, and “yall fell for it,” before adding a little salt in the wound.

“now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

This is y’all, queen?!?

While we’re wondering why Doja Cat all of a sudden decided to tell her millions of faithful fans that she’s been duping them for the past few years, we’re not surprised as she does have a habit of partaking in weird and controversial activities. From the Illuminati rumors to allegedly cozying up to Alt-Right representatives to the incident in Paraguay that caused her to say she was quitting the music game, Doja Cat knows a thing or two about stirring up controversy.

Regardless of why Doja made that statement or what was the motive behind it, her fans are not mad at ALL, and are actually asking for more “cash-grab” projects moving forward.

What a time to be alive.

What do y’all think of Doja Cat’s tweet about her career? Let us know in the comments section below.