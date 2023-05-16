BFFGoals: A Look At Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg’s Friendship Timeline

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been nearly 15 years since Snoop made an appearance on Martha Stewart’s cooking show in 2008 to make mashed potatoes.

The next year, the Doggfather came back to The Martha Stewart Show to make brownies, and he joked with the lifestyle maven about the “most important part” of the recipe.

The chemistry between the legendary rapper and the former fashion model turned lifestyle queen was instant, and they have been paired up in everything from television specials to commercials ever since.

As Stewart is making headlines as the eldest model to grace the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue (and looking good, too) People magazine created a timeline to celebrate our favorite besties.

2008: Snoop and Martha Meet on The Martha Stewart Show

“What an odd couple we were,” Stewart remarked years later during a 2019 NBC News interview about their first meeting. In that same interview, Snoop added that “cooking with Martha just seemed like the right space to be in.”

December 2009: Snoop Comes Back to Bake Brownies

The two joked about a missing ingredient that the audience all seemed to know about. They even made the brownies green for the “environment.”

Over the next couple of years, the rapper would regularly tweet a picture of his infamous appearance on the show including on May 8, 2013 when he added, “Ayo @marthastewart watchu bakn !!”

NEXT PAGE

1 2 3 4 5Next page »