HHW Gaming: ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s First Trailer Teases The Game’s Animatronic Nightmares

It took some time, but the first teaser for the Five Nights at Freddy’s is here and gives us a glimpse of the live-action animatronic terrors from the beloved video game.

It only took eight years, but the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is coming, and honestly, the timing couldn’t be more perfect as video games are enjoying success on the big and small screen. The film was first announced in 2015, and we are now getting our first look at the project from the home of all things horror, Blumhouse.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, the game franchise created by Scott Cawthon in 2014, became an instant hit with gamers. Players must survive an onslaught of creepy animatronic puppets at the haunted Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Restaurant by using tools like security cameras, lights, and doors.

The film adaptation stars Josh Hutcherson as a security guard who, unfortunately, is tasked with guarding the haunted establishment and will have to utilize the popular game mechanics that fans of the game will be happy to see live in the film.

It Took A Long Time For The Movie To Get To This Point

Since its first announcement, like a particular video game, Five Nights at Freddy’s has been through what some would describe as “development hell.” Following Cawthorn’s 2015 announcement and Warner Bros. acquisition of the movie rights, Cawthorn sadly announced the movie was “back at square one,” following two years of silence.

The movie would lose multiple directors before Jason Blum decided to step up and make it happen through his Blumhouse production company in 2017.

Now we are here with Universal revealing fans will have the option to see the movie in theaters or watch it on Peacock, keeping the day-and-date release strategy other horror films like Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends utilized.

Five Nights at Freddy’s also stars Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard and features animatronic designs from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Step into the teaser below.

Photo: Universal Pictures / Five Nights at Freddy’s