HHW Gaming: Horror Film Juggernaut Blumhouse Taking Its Producing Talents To The World of Video Games

Horror video games are all the rage again, and Blumhouse Productions, one of the biggest studios that push out horror films at a ridiculous clip, is getting in on the action.

The studio behind M3GAN, Insidious, The Black Phone, and GET OUT is looking to make the next big horror game with the announcement of Blumhouse Gaming.

According to Deadline, Jason Blum’s production company, Blumhouse Productions, will enter the gaming space as Blumhouse Gaming, Zach Wood as President, and Don Sechler as CFO.

While the goal is to produce and publish games, Blumhouse Games aims to help independent game developers create “original, horror-themed games for console, PC, and mobile audiences.”

Indie Developers Blumhouse Games Is Looking To Work With You

Per Deadline, Blumhouse Games solely “will target indie-budget games (below $10M) in pushing creative boundaries.”

“For some time, we have been looking to build out a team to start accessing the growth opportunity in interactive media. When we sat with Zach and Don, they articulated an approach that resonated with Blumhouse’s model, and we knew it was a perfect place for us to start our push into the interactive space,” Abhijay Prakash, Blumhouse President, said in a statement.

“With their experience, sensibility, and knowledge of the gaming marketplace, Zach and Don are the ideal leaders to leverage Blumhouse’s unique genre strengths into gaming,” he continued.

Wood adds, “Through my time in the industry, I’ve had the good fortune of working closely with developers to bring their ideas to life. There’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation, and creative talent.”

Does this mean we might get a video game based on M3GAN or GET OUT? We sure hope so.

