HHW Gaming: Sony Finally Confirms PlayStation Showcase Is Coming Next Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The rumors were true, Sony is holding a PlayStation Showcase this month, and it sounds like the company has much to discuss with us.

Jeff Grubb was indeed correct. Sony’s PlayStation Showcase is going down next Wednesday, May 24, at 1 pm Pacific Time / 9 pm British Time the company announced on its PlayStation Blog.

The blog post reveals the showcase will “run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.” PlayStation also says in the post that we will see several new creations from PlayStation Studios and “spellbinding games” from PlayStation’s third-party partners and indie developers.

As to what those games could be, the possibilities are endless. Many believe we will get our first look at the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and possibly looks at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is coming this fall.

There is also a chance we can see more of the Wolverine game from Marvel’s Spider-Man developer, Insomniac. The game featuring the popular member of the X-Men was announced a year ago.

Other games we could see during the showcase include Ghost of Tsushima 2, Bloodborne Remake, Castlevania, more of Mortal Kombat 12 or Mortal Kombat 1, or Death Stranding 2.

The possibilities are endless, but one this is for sure, PlayStation will be bringing the heat because the company normally saves its most significant news for its showcases, unlike its State of Play streams which highlight titles we already know about and have seen plenty of.

Whatever the case, HHW Gaming will be here to report on any news and “leaks” leading up to the PlayStation Showcase and, of course, recap after.

—

Photo: PlayStation / PlayStation Showcase