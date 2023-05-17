HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat 12’s Big Reveal Is Going Down Tomorrow, Video Game Twitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

To quote the great Shang Tsung, IT HAS BEGUN. The big reveal for the next installment in the iconic fighting video game franchise is upon us.

2023 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for fans of fighting video games. Not only are we getting Street Fighter 6, possibly Tekken 8, and now a new Mortal Kombat game.

After teasing us last week, the official MK Twitter account dropped a new teaser video announcing that Mortal Kombat 12’s reveal is going down on Thursday at 6 am PT, 9 am ET, writing in the caption, “Tomorrow is a new dawn.”

We previously reported that the new game will serve as a reboot of the franchise and will be called Mortal Kombat 1. That doesn’t sound like a reach, as Mortal Kombat 11’s storyline involved Kronika, whose hourglass controls time, and the Kombatants in the game fought to control it and manipulate time to their will.

If the story sticks, Lui Kang will again be Mortal Kombat champion and use the hourglass to restore time to the beginning, possibly saving the life of his distant relative, the Great Kung Lao, and resetting other significant events throughout the 11 games.

What Can We Expect To See Tomorrow?

Many were of the mindset that Mortal Kombat 12 or Mortal Kombat 1 would pop off at either the upcoming PlayStation or Xbox Showcase or Summer Game Fest, that could still be the case, but Warner Bros. wants to be the first to break the big news, understandably.

Fighting game aficionado Maximilian Dood tweeted, “MK12 reveal tomorrow is likely a CG teaser with actual gameplay revealed later, like all NRS reveals. The timing of the PlayStation event couldn’t be more convenient.”

As expected, gamers are excited about the news and have been reacting on Twitter. HHW Gaming will bring you that news when NetherRealm unveils MK 12. Until then, you can see the reactions to the game in the gallery below.

