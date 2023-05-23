Lil Durk Thinks That Gunna Snitched On Young Thug During RICO Trial

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk isn’t shy when it comes to discussing street politics. He made it clear he thinks Gunna told on Young Thug.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Chicago, Illinois native recently paid a visit to DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. As his first sit down with the controversial media personality the two discussed his career, future plans and more. During the chat Durkio was asked on Young Thug’s ongoing RICO trial and ultimately drew a line in the sand regarding the plea deal Gunna took.

“Now I don’t sit up here and play games, man,” Durk explained. “That man told. You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.” He went on to express his love and respect for Young Thug before doubling down on his disdain for snitches. “If you a rat, you a rat,” he added. “If you rewind this clip a little bit, I looked into the camera and told you, if you a rat, I f***ing hate you. Because I love Thug.”

In May 2022 Gunna and several members of the YSL crew were charged on a 56-count racketeering RICO indictment. Gunna eventually pled out to one charge of racketeering and was sentenced to five years in prison but through his plea deal he got time served. According to the paperwork he declared YSL as a gang.

You can see the clip of Durk discussing Gunna below.

