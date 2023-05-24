DaBaby ft. Offset “Sellin Crack,” Fivio Foreign ft. OT9 Beno & Gino Modana “Stick To The Plan” & More | Daily Visuals 5.24.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With his last few music videos, DaBaby’s been going the comedic and cinematic route to show a different and more playful side of himself and today he continues that trend by recreating a classic Hip-Hop film from the early 90’s.

Linking up with Offset for his latest visuals to “Sellin Crack,” DaBaby takes on the role of Gee Money to Offset’s Nino Brown in New Jack City as they terrorize their neighborhood before ultimately giving out turkeys a gesture of good will. Them turkeys looked hella dry though.

Fivio Foreign meanwhile looks to reclaim his throne upon the drill rap scene and in his clip for “Stick To The Plan,” links up with OT9 Beno and Gino Modana to go on a shopping spree before getting lit at an apartment party.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hardo and Wiz Khalifa, Bow Wow, and more.

DABABY FT. OFFSET – “SELLIN CRACK”

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. OT9 BENO & GINO MODANA – “STICK TO THE PLAN”

HARDO & WIZ KHALIFA – “SLANGN KK”

BOW WOW – “LOVERS & FRIENDS”

QUANY GZ & DAVE EAST – “GRW UP IN HELL”

ASAKE & OLAMIDE – “AMAPIANO”

SKILLIBENG – “16DEM”

BOY BOY – “BUFU”