Travis Scott Talks Life After Music, His Influence, & More With ‘PIN-UP’

Travis Scott is one of the most interesting musical acts to emerge in years and his body of work captures not only his creativity but also his sense of style. In a new interview, the Houston star discusses his career goals after music, his influence on the culture, and much more.

Travis Scott, 32, sat down with PIN-UP magazine, a publication that covers architecture and design. In the piece, Scott discusses a number of design principles using the alphabet. In the images, Scott renders his body to the corresponding letter and offers an insightful blurb under each post.

From PIN-UP:

ARCHITECTURE

Architecture is my true passion. I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while. It would be dope to do both at the same time.

Further in the piece, Scott riffed on what it means to be an influential figure and the responsibility that comes with it.

“Making an impact is fun. But sometimes people also flip the question on you in weird ways. There are people who don’t understand why you’re influential, and it can become an issue. The person who had the greatest impact on me and my taste level was Virgil. He was a true inspiration,” Scott shared.

More of these gems are sprinkled through the piece, which certainly drums up anticipation for his upcoming album, Utopia. It will be the fourth studio album for Travis Scott, following 2018’s acclaimed Astroworld album.

Photo: Getty