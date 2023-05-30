Diddy ft. City Girls & Fabolous “Act Bad,” Blueface “Been Have’n” & More | Daily Visuals 5.30.23

Summer is right around the corner and though it’s not the late ’90s anymore, it’s that time of year where Diddy makes his presence felt, as he likes to give the people something to groove to for the hottest months of the year.
This time around the OG Bad Boy taps the City Girls and Fabolous for the visuals to “Act Bad.” Diddy and Fabolous turn up in the club before Diddy goes full rock star and gets butt naked in the hotel room with some female companions and lets it all hang out like most 50-year-old multimillionaires do at that point in their lives. Why not, right?
Back on the Left Coast, Blueface looks like he’s ready to move on from his previous toxic relationship with Chrisean Rock and in his clip for “Been Have’n” throws himself a pool party with a gang of thick young women who twerk like their lives depend on it.
Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Machine Gun Kelly, That Mexican OT featuring Paul Wall and Drodi, and more.
DIDDY FT. CITY GIRLS & FABOLOUS – “ACT BAD”
BLUEFACE – “BEEN HAVE’N”
MACHINE GUN KELLY – “PRESSURE”
THAT MEXICAN OT FT. PAUL WALL & DRODI – “JOHNNY DANG”
PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “RICH N*** VIBES”
KODAK BLACK – “GUNSMOKE TOWN”
PEEZY – “DON’T KNOW SH*T”
B-LOVEE – “NO SECRETS”
HOMIXIDE GANG – “UZI WORK”
