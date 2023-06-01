Tyler, the Creator Announces The Return Of Camp Flog Gnaw

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler, the Creator gave fans a big thrill with the announcement of the return of the Camp Flog Gnaw festival after a long hiatus.

The Call Me If You Get Lost rapper made the announcement through social media Wednesday (May 31), confirming the festival’s return after being on hold for four years. The two-day concert event will be held at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on the weekend of November 11 and November 12.

Camp Flog Gnaw’s return was teased by Tyler in his cameo appearance in the music video for “The Hillbillies” by Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem while they were outside of Dodger Stadium. The rapper flashed the button touting the event at the 3:19 minute mark of the video, sparking a frenzy among fans online.

The last festival was held in 2019 and featured Solange, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton and FKA twigs along with other artists. It became infamous after fans at the festival booed Drake, who appeared as a special guest when they were led to believe that Frank Ocean would appear on stage. Tyler wasn’t too pleased about the situation. “Yall represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash,” he said afterward before comparing the incident to “cancel culture in real life.”

Two-day general admission passes for Camp Flog Gnaw start at $335 including fees, while VIP passes cost $595 with fees. The super VIP package will be on sale for $1,495 plus fees and includes “1 VIP wristband with a dedicated entry lane, exclusive food and shaded/seating areas, access to the exclusive Super VIP Clubhouse, a viewing area at multiple stages, and a Super VIP merch package including a custom SE 29-inch Big Flyer Bike, Converse x Golf Wang custom shoe, a “Camp Flog Gnaw” blanket, fanny pack, mug, and pin,” according to the press statement.

The advance passes for Camp Flog Gnaw go on sale to the public after registering on Friday (June 2) on the festival’s website.