META Top Official Shows Off Instagram’s Answer To Twitter To Employees

Could Twitter finally be put out of its misery? Instagram hopes so with the arrival of the answer to Elon Musk’s social platform called Project 92.

Spotted on The Verge, A Meta top employee gave employees their first look at Project 92 during a companywide meeting on Thursday, June 8.

According to the tech website, Project 92 is a standalone app based on Instgram, and it will integrate with decentralized social media protocol allowing users to take their accounts to other platforms that support ActivityPub, like Mastodon.

Per The Verge:

The forthcoming app, which, in the meeting today, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox called “our response to Twitter,” will use Instagram’s account system to automatically populate a user’s information. The internal codename for the app is “Project 92,” and its public name could be Threads, based on internal documents also seen by The Verge.

Chris Cox Takes A Swipe At Elon Musk While Talking About Project 92

During the meeting, Cox hit Elon Musk with some shade garnering huge cheers from people in the room, after saying, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution.”

Cox claims the company’s goals with Project 92 are to provide “safety, ease of use, reliability” while delivering a “stable place to build and grow their audiences,” something Elon Musk is failing miserably to do with Twitter.

Project 92 also has some big names behind it DJ Slime is one of them, with other celebs like Oprah and Dalia Mama said to be in discussions with Meta about the app.

Cox revealed that coding for Project 92 began in January and hopes to make it available “as soon as we can.”

We can’t wait to see Project 92.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty