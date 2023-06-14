Hit-Boy “Sunrise,” Wiz Khalifa “Close Frame” & More | Daily Visuals 6.13.23

For the past few weeks, Hit-Boy has been on his grizzly dropping off new videos featuring his homie, Big Hit, but today the producer extraordinaire/rapper is going it solo for a minute to show he can do it all by himself.
Dropping off some new visuals to “Sunrise,” Hit-Boy hits up a Happy Mart convivence store with two attractive young women who run the spot while Hit drops his bars at the store window. Those ain’t Snickers bars either, b.
Elsewhere Wiz Khalifa seems more than content to be living the bachelor lifestyle as is evident in his clip to “Close Frame” where he throws himself a pool party with hella snow bunnies who may not know how to twerk, but can smoke and get lit with the best of them.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Loveboat Luciano and Benny The Butcher featuring DJ Clue, Jay Critch, and more.
HIT-BOY – “SUNRISE”
WIZ KHALIFA – “CLOSE FRAME”
LOVEBOAT LUCIANO & BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. DJ CLUE – “2ND STRIKE”
JAY CRITCH – “30 WAYS”
PEEZY – “FIRST NIGHT”
CEO TRAYLE – “XXXTORTION”
FAT TREL – “KILL”
LAH PAT FT. FLO MILLI – “RODEO”
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He's About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Moriah Mills Continues To Crash Out Over Zion Williamson, Twitter Wants To Take Her Phone
-
Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh
-
Offset Shares Footage Of Him Appreciating Cardi B's Cakes
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
Ms Jacky Oh, Romantic Partner Of DC Young Fly, Reportedly Has Died
-
DJ Khaled Reveals To His Fans He Is Not The Best In Surfing By Sharing A Video of Himself Wiping Out
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]