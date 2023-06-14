Hit-Boy “Sunrise,” Wiz Khalifa “Close Frame” & More | Daily Visuals 6.13.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few weeks, Hit-Boy has been on his grizzly dropping off new videos featuring his homie, Big Hit, but today the producer extraordinaire/rapper is going it solo for a minute to show he can do it all by himself.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Sunrise,” Hit-Boy hits up a Happy Mart convivence store with two attractive young women who run the spot while Hit drops his bars at the store window. Those ain’t Snickers bars either, b.

Elsewhere Wiz Khalifa seems more than content to be living the bachelor lifestyle as is evident in his clip to “Close Frame” where he throws himself a pool party with hella snow bunnies who may not know how to twerk, but can smoke and get lit with the best of them.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Loveboat Luciano and Benny The Butcher featuring DJ Clue, Jay Critch, and more.

HIT-BOY – “SUNRISE”

WIZ KHALIFA – “CLOSE FRAME”

LOVEBOAT LUCIANO & BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. DJ CLUE – “2ND STRIKE”

JAY CRITCH – “30 WAYS”

PEEZY – “FIRST NIGHT”

CEO TRAYLE – “XXXTORTION”

FAT TREL – “KILL”

LAH PAT FT. FLO MILLI – “RODEO”