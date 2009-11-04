Eminem To Perform At American Music Awards

Eminem’s Relapse album and endorsement deal with Activision’s DJ Hero video game have continued to keep his name in recent headlines. Now as the year winds down and the buzz begins to dwindle, he’ll join an all-star cast of performers at this year’s American Music Awards program.

Em is set to take the stage at the AMAs alongside Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and his DJ Hero ‘Renegade’ edition affiliate, Jay-Z.

While Em will have a chance to perform at the program, he’ll also be anxiously waiting to see if he’ll win one of the four awards he’s nominated for.

As previously reported, Em leads Hip-Hop in American Music Awards nominations and is up for Best Male Artist’ in Pop or Rock, ‘Favorite male artist’ in Hip-Hop, ‘Favorite album’ for Relapse and ‘Artist of The Year’ for Rap/Hip Hop.

The only other person in rap tailing him in nominations is T.I.who will go up against Em for Best Male Artist’ in Pop or Rock, ‘Favorite Male Artist’ in Hip-Hop and ‘Favorite Album.’

The American Music Awards air November 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.