Subscribe
News

Drake Calls Bun B’s Trill Burgers The “Best” He’s Ever Had

This burger is garnering 2019 Popeyes Chicken Sandwich hype...

Published on June 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

As Hip-Hoppers continue to await for the moment they’re able to take a bite out of the best burger in America, Bun B’s Trill Burger, Drake vacated his throne to the North and flew South (on a dragon probably) just to feast on the most hyped Hip-Hop hamburger in history.

According to TMZ, Drake headed down to Houston to check out Bun B’s first official brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers establishment this past Monday (Juneteenth) and after being greeted by the Hip-Hop legend personally, Drizzy sank his teeth into what he said was “the best burger I ever had.” Damnit! We want one… or two. Depends on how monstrous of a munchie session we get.

TMZ reports:

Drake and Bun have been tight ever since the Toronto rapper broke into the game, and says he opts to refer to Bun as a “mentor” rather than an “OG.”

As fate would have it, Drake’s other H-Town mentor, Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince, was also in the building and they dapped it up like always.

Y’all know if Drake in Houston, J Prince isn’t going to be too far behind. Just sayin’.

Drake is the latest rapper in a growing line of MC’s who’ve had the pleasure of getting a bite out of the now legendary beef burger as others like Tyler, The Creator, Fat Joe and Jadakiss promptly gave Bun B his flowers after experiencing what he’d been perfecting in the kitchen all these years.

Can Bun B send a few our way though? Hook us up, Triple-OG!

Check out videos of their reactions below and let us know if you’ve had the pleasure of eating a Trill Burger in the comments section below.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Bun B drake

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
13 itemsLouis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024

Pusha T Seemingly Aims Bars At Jim Jones On Unreleased Clipse Track

06.21.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close