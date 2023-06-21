Drake Calls Bun B’s Trill Burgers The “Best” He’s Ever Had

As Hip-Hoppers continue to await for the moment they’re able to take a bite out of the best burger in America, Bun B’s Trill Burger, Drake vacated his throne to the North and flew South (on a dragon probably) just to feast on the most hyped Hip-Hop hamburger in history.
According to TMZ, Drake headed down to Houston to check out Bun B’s first official brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers establishment this past Monday (Juneteenth) and after being greeted by the Hip-Hop legend personally, Drizzy sank his teeth into what he said was “the best burger I ever had.” Damnit! We want one… or two. Depends on how monstrous of a munchie session we get.
TMZ reports:
Drake and Bun have been tight ever since the Toronto rapper broke into the game, and says he opts to refer to Bun as a “mentor” rather than an “OG.”
As fate would have it, Drake’s other H-Town mentor, Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince, was also in the building and they dapped it up like always.
Y’all know if Drake in Houston, J Prince isn’t going to be too far behind. Just sayin’.
Drake is the latest rapper in a growing line of MC’s who’ve had the pleasure of getting a bite out of the now legendary beef burger as others like Tyler, The Creator, Fat Joe and Jadakiss promptly gave Bun B his flowers after experiencing what he’d been perfecting in the kitchen all these years.
Can Bun B send a few our way though? Hook us up, Triple-OG!
Check out videos of their reactions below and let us know if you’ve had the pleasure of eating a Trill Burger in the comments section below.
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
Moriah Mills Continues To Crash Out Over Zion Williamson, Twitter Wants To Take Her Phone
-
Sukihana Trending After Creepy Moment From Kandi Burruss' Podcast, Alleged YK Osiris Harassment
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
Nicki Minaj Sued Over Alleged Damage to Borrowed Jewelry
-
Jorja Smith Attacked By Internet Bozos For Having Grown Woman Curves
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He's About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Age Ain't Nothin' But A Number: Russell Simmons Defends Dating Teenage Kimora Lee