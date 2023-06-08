Bun B Officially Opens 1st Brick-And-Mortar Trill Burgers In Houston

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bun B got some rap beef for y’all to taste, but not in the traditional Hip-Hop sense. The rap legend is entering the restaurant business with his latest venture.

For a few years now, Bun B has been making noise with his hood famous Trill Burgers recipe, and ultimately announced that he’d be opening up Trill Burgers in his hometown of Houston, Texas just last year. The time has officially come for the grand opening of Houston’s brick-and-mortar Trill Burger spot to open up. And Bun B couldn’t be more excited to see his brainchild finally manifest for all to see and enjoy.

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting news, and as HipHopDX reports, Bun B stands alongside Nick Scurfield to showcase Trill Burger’s opening. Real talk, we’re not sure we’ve seen him happier.

Nick Scurfield reflected on how things came about on his IG post writing, “A couple of years ago, I asked @bunb to go to brunch to talk about an idea. That idea became @trillburgers. We launched as a pop-up in 2021. We did @rodeohouston. We did @coachella. We did @rollingloud. We won best burger in America on @goodmorningamerica. We did a pop-up at City Hall with 2,000 people. And now, at long last, we’re open.”

Initially debuting in 2021 through a series of pop-up shops, Trill Burgers quickly started getting buzz out in the gourmet streets as one of the tastiest burgers no one’s ever heard of. It got so popular that eventually Good Morning America decided to try it out and ultimately crowned it the “Best Burger In America.” With that title, Bun B and company decided it was time to take the recipe mainstream, and now we have our first Trill Burger spot out at 3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098.

Man, we wish we were in Houston just to experience the Trillness.

Hopefully, the success of Trill Burgers will be enough to catapult it to more locations such as New York and LA, but until then, we guess we’ll have to wait and see if we’ll ever get a chance to chow down on what Bun B’s been cooking on the grill.

Checkout Bun B and Nick Scurfield announce their Trill Burger grand opening below, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out in the comments section below.