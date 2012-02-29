CLOSE
Travis Porter – “On Da Spot” Freestyle [Video]

Travis Porter recently stopped by DJ Green Lantern‘s Invasion Radio show to chop it up a bit. As always, the MC’s that step in the studio have to kick an “On Da Spot” freestyle, which the Atlanta trio obliged.

Take a look at how the Porter House Clique fared when placed “On Da Spot.”

 

