Travis Porter – “On Da Spot” Freestyle [Video]

Travis Porter recently stopped by DJ Green Lantern‘s Invasion Radio show to chop it up a bit. As always, the MC’s that step in the studio have to kick an “On Da Spot” freestyle, which the Atlanta trio obliged.

Take a look at how the Porter House Clique fared when placed “On Da Spot.”

Photo: YouTube