50 Cent Clowns Ja Rule After He Arrived To Perform On A Stretcher

Prior to performing “Livin’ It Up”.

Published on June 29, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Ja Rule has gone viral yet again. He attempted to bring some drama to a live performance and as expected 50 Cent had jokes.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Murder Inc. talent recently performed Nelly’s Hot in Herre Festival in Toronto and his entrance was not your standard rapper entrance. Ja was wheeled in on a stretcher by two men dressed up as a paramedics. Soon after his grand entrance sounds of a heart beating could be heard throughout the speaker system. Ja rule proceeded to yell “Ayo, let these n***as know who I am. I’m one of the three, n****!”. He then jumped up and started performing “Livin’ It Up.”

According to XXL Magazine fans in attendance were not impressed. “Because his career’s on life support?? is that it?” one user commented. “It’s the paramedics leaning over him like they picking out toppings for a subway sandwich and got 5min to get back from break.” another account wrote. Naturally the stunt quickly landed on 50 Cent’s radar and he took to social media to poke fun at his rival for life. “Lol 😆😆😆WTF 😂I ain’t gotta say sh*t stupid 🥷🏾’s SMH” he wrote on Instagram.

You can see Ja Rule’s stretcher entrance below.

Photo:

