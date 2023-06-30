Geraldo Rivera Quits Fox News After Show Dismissal

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Longtime television personality Geraldo Rivera announced that he was no longer with Fox News, shortly after his dismissal from one of its shows.

The veteran journalist and reporter made the announcement through social media on Thursday (June 29th). In the video filmed from onboard a boat off of Jones Beach in Long Island, New York, Rivera began, “I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five.” He continued, “and as a result of that, I quit Fox,” saying he would elaborate more on Fox & Friends the next morning.

The network issued a statement after Rivera’s social media post later in the evening, saying: “We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him on Fox & Friends Friday morning which will be his last appearance on the network.” Rivera has been with Fox News since 2001, primarily as a correspondent-at-large.

In his farewell on Fox & Friends on Friday (June 30th), the hosts wore fake mustaches as they played a 10-minute video honoring his time at Fox News. “I’m deeply touched, I’m honored, I love Fox, I love the people at Fox, I always will,” Rivera said afterward. “I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I am beyond grateful for this. This is so deeply affecting, I love you for it, thank you.” Rivera also took time to blast the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down affirmative action, praising those policies as the reason for his rise as a journalist.

Rivera’s departure comes as news has broken about the growing conflict between him and another of the network’s stars, Greg Gutfeld. Rivera had gone on record as saying that he had decided to leave “because there was “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes.” A Daily Beast article revealed that Rivera has called Gutfeld an “insulting punk” and threatened to “kick him in the ass”.

One major bone of contention between the two came as Gutfeld condemned Rivera for his rebuke of former Fox News star Tucker Carlson after his firing, calling the host’s conspiracy theories concerning the January 6th insurrection “bulls—t”. The two even got into a shouting match on air during a segment on The Five a few weeks prior to Rivera’s announcement.