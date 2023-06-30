HHW Gaming: Lil Uzi Vert Invites Nardwuar Over To Their Crib To Play ‘Call of Duty’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert has a lot of love for the legendary interviewer Nardwuar, so much so that they extended him an invite to their crib.

The Pink Tape crafter is Nardwuar’s most viral interview to date, so it should be no surprise that the Canadian reporter would look to speak with Lil Uzi Vert again.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Nardwuar linked up with Lil Uzi Vert following their performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash festival for what was a very genuine reunion between the two in an interview that was uploaded to Nardwuar’s YouTube page on Wednesday.

In typical Nardwuar fashion, the reporter does his due diligence before speaking with his interview subjects and blesses Lil Uzi Vert with gifts that reflect moments in their past and other cool items like a vintage break dancing magazine and fan-made art of the moment when Uzi Vert made a mad dash after Nardwuar shocked them with a question.

The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper was very happy to see Nardwuar and even suggested he come to their home and play Call of Duty.

“You could just come to my house and have dinner,” Uzi said. “… I’ll give you my number, and then I can teach you how to play Call Of Duty,” ending the interview in the same fashion the 2018 interview did, causing it to be a viral hit.

Call of Duty Is Dealing With Cheaters In A Clever New Way

Also, speaking of Call of Duty, when the two eventually sit down on Uzi’s couch to play the popular first-person shooter, there might be fewer cheaters for them to worry about.

Per Engadget, Ricochet, Activision’s anti-cheat system uses “hallucinations” to deter cheating. According to the website’s reporting, COD cheaters will see “a clone of a real player in the match” that won’t mess with legitimate players on the map who are not using cheats like wallhacks to gain an unfair advantage over other players.

The Ricochet anti-cheat team says the hallucination moves just like a human player would trick the cheater into thinking he is facing a human opponent, not a clone.

So basically, it’s a tool to help them single out cheaters, and once the cheater is exposed, they will be dealt with accordingly.

Count your days Call of Duty cheaters. Activision is coming for you.

—

Photo: James Goulden Photography / Getty